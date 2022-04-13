Cultural centre to be built in 493 upazilas to promote art, culture: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government plans to build cultural centres in all upazilas to promote art and culture and help flourish budding talent across the country.

“We will build cultural centres in all 493 upazilas across the country so that our children get opportunities to develop their talent in art and culture,” she said while inaugurating eight new buildings of Shilpakala Academy in Kusthia, Khulna, Jamalpur, Narayanganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Moulvibazar and Rangpur, reports UNB.

The prime minister joined the programme, held at Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka, virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She asked the authorities concerned to build multipurpose halls at the planned upazila-level cultural complexes where cinemas, including feature and short films can be screened.

“So you have to prepare the projects keeping that in your mind. People will get chance to have entertainment and they will get scope to flourish their merits too,” she said.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Cultural Affairs Secretary Md Abul Monsur and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director general Liaquat Ali Lucky also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the newly constructed eight Shilpakala Academy buildings in eight districts was screened.

The prime minister also witnessed a colourful cultural programme staged at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.