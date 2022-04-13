Are you looking for idol food during Ramadan? Fasting from dawn to dusk in Ramadan could leave you exhausted, and as you are what you eat it’s time to get the low down on what foods will give you long-lasting energy, The

Statesman reported.

Here’s a round-up of low-calorie food you should have for suhoor this year to keep your energy up and ensure an easier fast, Low-calorie food that you should eat during Ramadan

Arugula and Spinach

You can eat a large amount of spinach or arugula as the base for a delicious salad without adding many calories since these power greens help keep you full by providing bulk with fibre and water and are good sources of plant-based protein. In addition, you’ll get a nice boost of calcium, magnesium, vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate.

Beans

High in fibre and protein and low in calories and fat, beans are a tasty way to stay full. Due to their high fibre content, beans slow down the digestive process and help manage blood sugar levels. They’re also a good source of folate, iron, potassium, and magnesium.

Cucumber, Celery, and Carrots

These water- and fibre-filled veggies can be eaten raw or with a bit of high-quality hummus or guacamole for added protein and healthy fat. Plus, you’ll get vitamins A, C, K, and potassium.

Oranges

In addition to offering a hefty dose of vitamin C, oranges are a good source of potassium and they help keep you full with their high water and fibre content. In fact, oranges are the highest-ranking fruit on the satiety index, ranking fourth out of the 38 foods tested.

Popcorn

While popcorn may not be the most nutrient-dense choice on this list, it can be a filling low-calorie snack. Whether you’re popping your own or buying bagged popcorn, keep an eye on added oils, fat, sugar, and salt.

Potatoes

The humble spud has been shunned by many, but a five-ounce, plain baked potato only has about 100 calories, along with Vitamin C, potassium, and some fibre and protein. Additionally, boiled potatoes rank in the top spot on the satiety index, making this yummy starch the best low-calorie food to keep you full.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are a staple in many health-conscious eating plans, and for good reason. They provide an excellent source of low-calorie fibre and protein to help slow down the digestive process and help us feel full longer. The key is to make sure that you are using whole grains instead of refined grains to get the fibre and nutrients while also keeping calories low.

Wild Rice

Wild rice is a good source of fibre and has less than 100 calories in a cooked, half-cup serving. Consider it a more filling and nutrient-dense substitute for recipes calling for white rice.