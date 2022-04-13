No bar to proceed trial of Dr Zubaida’s graft case

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and upheld the High Court verdict.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order.

Anti-Corruption Commission’s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the Appellate Division dismissed a leave to appeal filed by Zubaida Rahman challenging the HC verdict.

Now, there is no legal bar for the lower court to resume the trial proceedings of the graft case.

The ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station in the capital on September 26, 2008. Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu have been made accused in the case for amassing assets through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statement.

The HC, later, issued a rule staying the case proceedings.

On April 12, 2017, the High Court asked Zubaida Rahman to surrender before a lower court concerned in eight weeks in the corruption case.

Challenging the HC verdict, Zubaida Rahman filed a leave to appeal petition with the apex court.