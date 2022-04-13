Train services suspended across country amid workers’ protest

Bangladesh Railway’s running staffers suspended train operations across the country from Wednesday morning.

Demanding cancellation of Finance Ministry’s notice that stopped giving running mileage allowances, the staffers stopped the train operations.

No train left Kamalapur railway station in the capital on Wednesday, Afsar Uddin, on-duty master of the station, confirmed.

The train services suspended from 6 am all over the country as the workers are observing the work abstention.

Passengers’ sufferings mounted as there was no prior notice.

The Railway Minister and other officials are set to hold talks with the loco masters at the Railway Locoshed in Dhaka in a bid to resolve the issue, said Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Bangladesh Railway’s West Zone.

The running staffers had been receiving a special mileage allowance alongside their pensions for more than 100 years, according to him.

But they have not been getting the benefit since the railway authorities adopted the ‘iBAS’ accounting system and are now demanding its reinstatement.