Biman’s 2 Boeings that collided at airport ‘ready to fly’ again

The two Boeing aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines that collided with each other in the hangar area of Dhaka airport have come into operation on Thursday.

However, the incident is still under investigation, said a media release from Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Earlier on Sunday, the Boeing 777-300ER collided with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft while entering the hangar inside Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The radome and front bulkhead of the 777 aircraft and the horizontal stabilizer on the left of the 737 aircraft were partially damaged due to the collision, said the release.