Bollywood: Ranbir, Alia finally tie the knot!

The 39-year-old Bollywood hunk and 29-year-old actress tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s posh Mumbai home in the upscale Bandra locality on Thursday, after dating each other for over three years.

After the wedding, the couple stepped out for a photo session where their fans and the paparazzi had been waiting since morning to get a glimpse of the two actors. Ranbir carried Alia back to the venue in his arms.

Moments before the photo opportunity, Alia shared some pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram profile.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot — the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship — we got married,” she wrote on the social media platform.

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together… memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives.”

The son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, Ranbir made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic romance ‘Saawariya’ in 2007, a commercial failure.

Ranbir rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in the coming-of-age film ‘Wake Up Sid’, romantic comedy ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and drama ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’. One of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood, he also supports charities.

Alia, on the other hand, is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller ‘Sangharsh’. Her debut as an adult actor was with filmmaker Karan Johar’s teen drama ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012.

Alia won the Best Actress award in 2014 for playing a kidnapping victim in road drama ‘Highway’. In addition to acting in films, Alia owns her signature line of clothing and handbags, and is the founder of ecological initiative CoExist.