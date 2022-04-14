Eight including women, children killed in nor’wester

Eight people including women and children were killed in cyclonic storm and lightning in two districts on Thursday.

Nor’wester battered the districts of Sunamganj and Habiganj under Sylhet division during a period from wee hours to morning.

The storm took lives of three persons in Jagannathpur and two in of Shalla of Sunamganj.

Mousuma Begum, 35, wife of Harun Mia of Sulemanpur village at Patli union of Jagannathpur; Mahima Akter,4, their daughter; Hossain Mia, 1, son of the couple; were killed. They were killed as a tree fell upon their tin-shed house at 4am due to the storm.

In Sadar upazila of Shalla, Makbul Mia, 45, and Masud Mia, 12, son of Makbul, were killed in lighting amid storm at 9 am. They embraced the tragic death caused by lightning at the time of harvesting paddy in a nearby cultivation land.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed due to storm at Baniachong in Habiganj. The two unions of Baniachong were hit by the storm and lightning in the morning.

The deceased are identified as Alamgir Mia, 26, son of Samshul Mia of Elaria village under Khagaria union; Zhuma Begum, 13, daughter of Abdur Rahman of Jatukornopara under Dakkhin-Purbo Union; and Hossain, 12, son of Akkel Ali of Tatari area under the same union.

Alamgir killed while harvesting paddy and Hossain while cutting grass Thursday morning. The duo reportedly died of lightning.