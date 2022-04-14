Kerry assures US assistance in Bangladesh’s renewable energy

The United States (US) special presidential envoy for climate Jhon Kerry on Thursday assured his country’s assistance to Bangladesh in improving production of renewable energy as well as creating afforestation along the coastal belt.

The assurance was made at a meeting between Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Kerry at Palau on the side line of 7th “Our Ocean conference”, a foreign ministry press release said here.

During the meeting the presidential special envoy also assured US support in uplifting and widening embankment at the coastal banks of Bangladesh as part of climate change adaptation endeavor, BSS reports.

Kerry highly lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s global leadership on climate change issues as well as her efforts in Bangladesh’s climate change adaptation programmes.

He also urged Bangladesh to join Global Methane Pledge to get assistance in reducing emission from solid waste.

Dr Momen described potential of Bangladesh in harnessing blue economy and urged the US support for creating employment in this sector.

Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030.

Besides, Bangladesh foreign minister also held meeting with his Palau counterpart Gustav Aitaro.

Dr Momen attended the Our Ocean Conference at the invitation of Jhon Kerry.