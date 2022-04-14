Lightning strike kills 3 in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Hossain Ahmed, 12, son of Akkel Ali, and Ruma Akter, 12, daughter of Abdur Rahman, residents of Tatari Moholla in the upazila sadar, and Alamgir Miah, 26, son of Samsul Miah, a resident of Eralia village in the upazila.

Police said the incidents took place around 7:00 am when they were working in the field in separate places, leaving Ruma dead on the spot and Hossain and Alamgir seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

Additional superintendent of police (Baniachong circle) Polash Ranjan Dey said police recovered the bodies.