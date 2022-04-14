Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler along with hemp at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district.
The arrested man is Suranjan Bishwas, 50, a resident of Digapara village in the upazila
Police conducted a drive in Shrama Kalyan area near Fuskuri Tea Garden of Rajghat union and arrested the accused, said Sreemangal Police Station officer in-charge Humayun Kabir.
He said some nine kilograms of hemp were seized from his possession.
The accused was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.