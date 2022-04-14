Nor’wester kills 3 of a family in Jagannathpur

Jagannathpur (Sunamganj) Correspondent : Three members of a family, including a woman and two children, were killed in tree collapse as a nor’wester lashed Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mausuma Begum, wife of Harun Miah of Solemanpur, her 4-year-old daughter Mahima Akter and one-year-old son Mohammad Hossain of Solemanpur village in Patli union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jagannathpur Police Station, said the tree fell on the house of the victims while they were sleeping inside the house, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Later, upon receiving the news, the police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.