Nor’wester, lightning strike kills 5 in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Five people, including a woman and her two children, were killed during a Nor’wester storm in Sunamganj early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Moushumi Begum, 35, her daughter Mahima Begum, 4, and her one-year-old son Hossain Ahmed, of Jagannathpur upazila; Mukul Khan, 50, and his son Masud Khan, 7, of Shalla upazila.

In Jagannathpur, Moushumi and her two children were crushed under two uprooted trees as the trees fell on their house around 5am due to the storm.

Later, they were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared the trio dead, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jagannathpur police station.

The bodies were sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Meanwhile, in Shalla upazila, a streak of lightning struck Mukul, his son Masud, Rimon, 11, and his brother-in-law’s son Tanvir Hossain, 7, while they were working in a wetland in Nasirpur Village around 7am, leaving Mukul and Masud dead on spot.

Rimon and Tanvir were sent to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj for treatment, said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shalla police station.