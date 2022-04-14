Samsung and Fair Electronics Art Camp for Special Children on Pohela Boishakh

Happy New Year 1429. On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh, an art camp with special children was organised by Samsung and Fair Electronics under the supervision of Nabiha Raida Foundation. It was held on Tuesday afternoon at Samsung Flagship Store, Gulshan Avenue.

The event was inaugurated with a welcome address by Huang Sang Woo, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Limited and Ruhul Alam Al Mahboob, Chairman, Fair Group.

In his welcome speech, Chairman of Fair Group Ruhul Alam Al Mahboob said that today’s event was inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister and his daughter Saima Wazed. Not only sound education but his alertness and dedication are most required. These children are our resources. We need to get out of this taboo with the joint efforts of all and the Fair Group will continue to work to create jobs for these special children. ”

Huang Sang-woo, Managing Director of Samsung Electronics Limited, said, “Samsung’s flagship store is open to the public through today’s Art Camp. Today’s initiative with these special children is really remarkable. Samsung is always working towards social development.

Cultural personalities Subarna Mostafa MP and Afzal Hossain joined the art camp. Also present were prominent directors Amitabh Reza, Opi Karim and Iresh Jaker. During this time they spend time with special children and provide them with encouragement and motivation.

The initiative was taken with the help of Department of Communications Disorders, Dhaka University, Chairperson Professor Touhida Jahan addressed the gathering.

With the help of painters F Rahman Bhutan and Rubina Nargis, 19 special children’s contestants came up with the idea of painting the first Baishakh with a brush stroke. At the end of the competition, the other invited guests gave inspirational speeches to all.

Welcoming the fair electronics initiative, actress Opi Karim praised the event with special children and said, “Let all the children of the world laugh, let all the children be well.”

Prominent director Amitabh Reza said, “There is no such thing as a special child, drawing pictures of children, developing a place of thought, the inspiration to live as oneself when it comes from a corporate sector deserves praise.”

Iresh Jaker said, “Such an arrangement in an elite area is commendable. Today I am very happy to be attending a wonderful event with special children. With a little bit of our inspiration and courage, we will be able to use their talents and move forward in the days ahead.’

Well-known actress and Member of Parliament Subarna Mostafa A said, “We have to stand as a supportive force of the government not only for our own advertisement but also for our own conscience. More and more business organizations and business people like Fair Electronics have to come forward.”

A total of 19 special children’s art camps from 5 organizations including PROYASH Special Educational Institution, Society for Welfare of Autistic Children, Keraniganj School for the Intellectually Handicapped and Autistic, Hope Autism Center and Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh participated. Each was declared the winner and awarded medals, certificates and prizes.

Also present were Mutasim Dayan, Director of Fair Group, Md. Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer of Fair Group, Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Communication and Corporate Philanthropy of Fair Group, JM Taslim Kabir, Head of Marketing, Saeed Ahmed and others.

The program concluded with a closing speech by Major General Hamid R Chowdhury, Advisor of Fair Group.

The secret recipe was followed by an Iftar with special children and invited guests. Fair Electronics Ltd. manufactures Samsung’s mobile phones and TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and microwave ovens at its Narsingdi factory.