Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Friday said Bangladesh has a record food stock as food production has increased manifold.

“The present government has increased crop production to ensure food security during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told a function here.

Dhaka South City unit of Awami League organised the event at Shaympur Model School ground in the capital aiming to distribute food items and clothes among the helpless and destitute people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, BSS reports.

Speaking as the chief guest, Razzaque said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains besides the country’s people.

As long as Sheikh Hasina remains in power, there will never be a food crisis in the country, he said.

Dr Razzaque, also the Awami League presidium member, said anti-liberation forces and some intellectuals want to see food crisis or famine in the country.

“But, their wish will not be fulfilled at all as the government has taken all preparations to this end,” the agriculture minister said.

AL relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir and its relief and social welfare secretary Sheikh Md Azahar also spoke.