Eid advance bus ticket sale begins

The sale of advance bus trickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers from Dhaka to other districts has begun this morning.

The ticket sales on Friday started at 9:00 am and will continue at the counter till 6 pm.

Transport officials said the bus companies have started selling tickets counting May 2 as Eid-ul-Fitr. Thirty percent of the tickets will be sold online.

The advance tickets are available at various inter-district bus counters including Gabtali, Sayedabad, Kalyanpur, Asadgate, Arambagh and Moucha, the bus owners confirmed.

Noted, the sale of advance train tickets will start from 23rd April.

Train tickets can be purchased in both ways such as via online or going at the counters, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Wednesday.