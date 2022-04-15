Tripartite MOU to strengthen public-private partnership between Bangladesh and Malaysia

The Centre for Genocide Studies of the University of Dhaka, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Taylor’s University, Malaysia and Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the ongoing public-private partnership between Bangladesh and Malaysia

Held on April 11 on zoom platform, this event was as a part of celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the diplomatic relationship between these two countries. The goal and objective behind this MoU signing are to strengthen, enrich and put an official stamp on an ongoing public-private partnership between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

The ceremony started with welcome remarks from Prof. Imtiaz Ahmed, Director, Centre of Genocide Studies, University of Dhaka and Prof. Neethianathan Ari Ragavan, Executive Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Taylor’s University, who talked about the significance of this collaboration as both academic and geo-partnership and as dynamic model for collaborative initiatives.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md. Golam Sarwar emphasized on the partnership between countries and institutions in the fields of sustainable development, migration, climate change, women empowerment, international trade and business, language and culture etc.

After a short video presentation highlighting the Tripartite Collaboration, the representatives of the three signing institutions, Md Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur, Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer of Dhaka University and Prof. Neethianathan Ari Ragavan, Executive Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Taylor’s University, respectively, signed the MoU over virtual platform.

Ambassador Ms. Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and Ms. Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh were present in this ceremony as dignitaries and expressed their high optimism on the importance of this MoU, as a unique tool, for further strengthening and broadening of the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

After the dignitary speeches, an Ideas Studio on Way Forward was co-moderated by Prof. Imtiaz Ahmed and Deputy High Commissioner Khorshed A. Khastagir where harnessing the immense potential and energy of the youth was emphasised.