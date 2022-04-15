Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15

Bangladesh on Friday reported zero Covid-19 death for 24 days since March 15 simultaneously the coronavirus positive cases is falling sharply as the country recorded 27 Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

“The country logged zero virus-related fatality for 24 days between March 15 and April 15, meaning Covid-19 death was reported on March 18, March20, March 23, March 28, 29 and 30, April 4 and April 11,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

Bangladesh reported 0.64 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,193 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

On November 20, 2021, the country recorded zero coronavirus death for the first time since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 16 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,124 people and infected 19,52,224, so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,90,264 after another 180 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.83 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

As of April 15, among the total 29,124 fatalities, 12,795 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,327 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.