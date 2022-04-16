4 human traffickers took Tk 30cr from people: RAB

Five members of human trafficking gang, who were arrested on Friday night from Dhaka, have collected Tk 30 crore from people in the last five years in the name of sending them to different Middle East countries illegally.

They charged each person Tk 5 lakh to 7 lakh and provided them fake visas and tickets. Later, the victim people returned from immigration due to fake visas and tickets.

Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, Rapid Action Battalion-3 commander, disclosed this at a press conference in city’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

The five were arrested from Rampura and Hatirjheel areas on Friday night during drives. They are: Kamrul Ahmed, 42, Khaled Masud Helal, 36, Tofael Ahmed, 38, and Mohammad Jamal, 42.

RAB also seized 27 passports, a monitor, a CPU, 100 copies of visas, 125 tickets, COVID test reports etc. from their possessions.

The gang has sent people to different Middle East countries illegally through tourists visas for a long time. For this, the gang members took a large amount of money from the people giving them fake visas and fake tickets.

Taka over 38 lakh was found in arrested Kamrul’s various bank accounts.