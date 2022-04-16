Bangladesh Finance Securities launches new Branch in Sylhet

A new branch of Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd has been launched at the Firoz Centre in Chawhatta of Sylhet city.

Bangladesh Finance managing director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid inaugurated the branch as the chief guest on Wednesday afternoon.

Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd managing director and CEO A H M Nazmul Hasan, BD Finance Capital Holdings Limited managing director and CEO Barun Prasad Paul, Hybrid City CEO Mujibur Rahman and eminent businessperson Maksud Alam attended the event as special guests.

The chief guest in his speech said, “Through this (new) branch, Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd will play a vital role in creating a sustainable economy as well as paving the way for investments for those in Sylhet.”

Among others, financial consultant Biddut Kanthi Das, head of operations of Bangladesh Finance Md Rafiqul Amin, head of GSD Md Emran Hossain, Sylhet Branch manager Nazmul Haque Yahia, head of operations of Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd Khondokar Mahmudul Hasan, former Sylhet Press Club president Ikramul Kabir were aslo present in the inauguration programme.