Gaffar Choudhury’s youngest daughter Binita Chowdhury is no more

Matiar Chowdhury:

Binita Choudhury, the youngest daughter of renowned journalist and writer Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, author of Amar Ekushey’s song, passed away at UCL University Hospital in London on Wednesday 13 April at 4 pm.

She was 49 years old at the time of her death. Binita Choudhury had been suffering from cancer for several months. She worked as a senior financial consultant.

She used to stay with his father. Meanwhile, Abdul Gaffar Choudhury himself is undergoing treatment at the hospital for Covid-19 and is also suffering from kidney disease.

Binita is the youngest of four daughters of Gaffar Choudhury. Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and UK Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Shariff have expressed deep grief over the death of Binita Chowdhury.

Secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk, Joint Secretary Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, UK Jubo League leader Jamal Khan, Reporters Unity UK Branch President Ansar Ahmad Ullah, Senior Vice President Matiar Chowdhury, Former President Shahed Rahman, Secretary Shajidur Rahman, and Nirmul Committee Secretary Ruby Haque expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wished peace to the departed soul.