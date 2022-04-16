Nor’wester lashes Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : A nor’wester wrought havoc in Sunamganj district on Friday night, damaging several houses and agricultural fields.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the nor’wester that lashed the district around 10pm.

The impact of the storm was severely felt in Uttar Borodol and Sadar unions of the district’s Tahirpur upazila, officials said on Saturday.

Several trees were uprooted and tin sheds of many houses in the affected areas were carried aloft in the whirlwind that lasted for half an hour, according to the officials.

Md. Masuk Mia, chairman of Uttar Borodol Union Parishad, said that the nor’wester damaged 80-90 houses in the union.

Mohammad Golam Morshed, Tahirpur upazila director of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, said that “efforts are on to restore power supply in the upazila as many electric poles have been damaged in the nor’wester”.