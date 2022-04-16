PM stands by affected farmers of country: Razzaque

Sunamganj Correspondent : Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains beside the affected farmers of the country.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains beside the affected farmers of the country as the incumbent government is taking pragmatic steps in development of agricultural sector,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while inspecting the embankments for crop protection and boro paddy fields at Chapati Haor at Dirai upazila in Sunamganj district.

Razzaque said the concerted efforts of all including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives and Bangladesh Water Development Board will be taken for construction and timely repairs of the embankments to protect crops in the country.

The works of short-term advance paddy cultivation, construction of sustainable dams, timely inter-ministerial coordination for timely renovation and provision of adequate paddy harvesting machines such as combine harvester and reaper in Haor for early harvesting of paddy, are underway on priority basis in order to reduce the risk of boro paddy in Haor, he added.

The existing policy on dam repairing and maintenance will be re-evaluated, he said, adding that river dredging will be initiated to increase water holding capacity if needed.

The combine harvesters and reapers are being provided in Haor on priority basis for quick harvesting of paddy considering the labor crisis, he said.

The present farmer-friendly government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing combine harvesters and reapers to the farmers with 70 percent subsidy, he continued.

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, lawmakers Mohibur Rahman Manik and Shamima Akhter, Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Md Benazir Alam, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Director General Shahjahan Kabir and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) Director General Mirza Mofazzal Islam also accompanied the minister, among others, during the visit.