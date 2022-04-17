High Commissioner’s condolence on the death of Abdul Gaffar Choudhury’s daughter

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

At the death Binita Choudhury, the third daughter of eminent writer, columnist and journalist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said she was deeply shocked and saddened in a condolence message.

In the condolence message, she said, “I express my deepest condolences on behalf of the Bangladesh High Commission, London to the bereaved family members of the late Abdul Gaffar Choudhury for the untimely death of his beloved daughter Binita Choudhury. ‘

She further said, ‘Binita Choudhury, as her name suggests, was a very humble, sweet-spoken and friendly woman who devoted herself to the teaching and care of her elderly father. Binita Choudhury was the means of communication between me and the High Commission. Her untimely death is an irreparable loss to her family, including her father and siblings, and to Bangladeshis living in the UK. I pay my last respects to the late Binita Choudhury and pray for the forgiveness of her departed soul. May Allah Almighty grant her Jannatul Ferdous. Amen.

It should be mentioned here that Binita Choudhury died at UCL University Hospital in London on Wednesday 13th April at 4 pm.

She was 49 years old at the time of her death. Binita Choudhury had been suffering from cancer for several months. She worked as a senior financial consultant.