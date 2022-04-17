Johnson to visit India in bid to boost defence ties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a long-delayed trip to India this week in a bid to strengthen security ties with the country.
He will meet his counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, with talks focused on defence and trade.
It will be Johnson’s first major trip to India as PM after previous visits were postponed due to Covid.
Mr Johnson’s trip will also include a visit to Gujarat on Thursday, India’s fifth-largest state, where he is expected to announce a major investment in key industries in the UK and India, as well as new collaboration on science, health and technology.