Mujibnagar Day: AL pays homage to Bangabandhu

The ruling Awami League (AL) along with different political and social organizations on Sunday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day.

Homage was paid to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on Bangabandhu Bhaban premises at Dhanmondi road number 32 this morning, reports BSS.

At the beginning, senior leaders of AL paid glowing tributes to the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party’s senior leaders later paid homage to Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Awami League Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Mirza Azam, Liberation Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Cultural Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Central Committee Member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, among others, were present.

Dhaka South and North City Unit of Awami League, Awami Jubo League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Jatiya Sramik League and other front organizations also paid homage to Bangabandhu on the Mujibnagar Day.