Shamim Iskander’s hearing on petition in graft case May 29

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court fixed May 29 for hearing of the petition filed by Shamim Iskander seeking quashing of the corruption case against him.

An Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order today. Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice M Enayetur Rahim were also present as members of the bench during the order.

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Shamim Iskander, BSS reports.

In 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) issued a notice seeking information on the assets of Shamim Iskander, also the younger brother of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In 2008, the ACC filed a case under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act with the Ramna Police Station in the capital alleging concealing assets against Iskander and his wife.

Later, they took anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case.

In 2016, the High Court rejected Iskander’s application for seeking dismissal of the case, and they made an appeal to the Appellate Division.