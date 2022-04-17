Water enters 10 haors of Tanguar in Sunamganj breaching dams

Sunamganj Correspondent : Boro paddy on some 5,000 hectres of land in two upazilas of Sunamganj district are feared to be inundated due to the onrush of hilly water breaching Tanguar Haor Protection Dam.

The onrush of hilly water is coming down and entering Khawajjawari, Noyhal, Golgolia, Fana and Kawarkhal crossing the Tanguar Haor Protection Dam under Tahirpur upazila, while the water is entering Ainnya, Kolma, and Sholdigha haors in Bangshikunda union under Madhyanagar upazila. As a result, it is feared that Boro paddy on 5,000 hectres of land at 20 small and big haors will be innundated.

The onrush of hilly water began on Sunday morning.

Receiving information, Sylhet’s Water Development Board’ superintendent engineer Prabir Kumar Goswami, Sunamganj Water Development Board’s executive engineer Md Zahirul Islam, Tahirpur Upazila Parishad chairman Karuna Sindhu Chowdhury Babul, Tahirpur UNO Md Raihan Kabir and local public representatives are trying to protect the crops staying at the haors.