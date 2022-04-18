ACC seeks stay on DIG Mizan’s bail

The Anti-Crruption Commission (ACC) has filed an appeal seeking stay on two-month bail of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman granted by the HC in a bribery case.

ACC’s senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan filed the appeal petition with the Supreme Court on Monday.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC while lawyer Mahbub Shafiq was present on behalf of Mizanur Rahman.

Justice Mostafizur Rahman on April 13 granted the bail to Mizanur Rahman after hearing a bail petition.

Earlier on April 4, Mizanur appealed to the High Court against the verdict of a judicial court.

The HC accepted his petition on April 6 for a hearing.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said they will appeal to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the bail order of Mizanur.

On February 23, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to three and eight years in jail, respectively in the case.

The corruption case dates back to June 24, 2019, when ACC director Manjur Morshed lodged a complaint against the disgraced DIG, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.

According to the case statement, Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore beyond his known sources of income. On the other hand, he had declared wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his tax statement.

Then director of ACC, Basir, was made the investigating officer in the case.

During the probe, Mizan had accused Basir of demanding Tk 40 lakh as bribe for setting the case, prompting the Commission to appoint director Manzur Morshed as the investigating officer in the case.

At the same time, a three-member probe body was formed, led by ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah, to look into the allegations of bribery.

On July 16, 2019, Fanafillah lodged a complaint against both Mizan and Basir. And on April 16, 2020, a Dhaka court indicted the two and directed the official beginning of the trial in the case.