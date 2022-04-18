Bangladesh reports 36 Covid cases, 2 death

Bangladesh on Monday reported 36 Covid-19 cases while two deaths were recorded during the same period.

“The country reported 0.67 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 5,407 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

“The country logged zero virus-related fatality for 26 days between March 15 and April 17, meaning Covid-19 death was reported on March 18, March 20, March 23, March 28, 29, 30, April 4, April 11 and 18,” it said.

Zero coronavirus death was recorded in the country for the first time on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 27 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,126 people and infected 19,52,362 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,91,197 after another 355 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.87 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,126 fatalities, 12,796 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,327 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.