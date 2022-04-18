Bangladesh strongly condemns Israeli attack at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Bangladesh strongly condemned the violence unleashed against innocent worshippers and civilians at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Jerusalem by occupying Israeli forces in the early morning of April 15.

Bangladesh expresses deep concern over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces which has invoked sympathy of millions of oppressed people around the world, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Monday, UNB reports.

“Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion is a fundamental human right which must be upheld and the right of practicing religious rituals particularly in the holy month of Ramadan must be ensured,” reads the statement.

Bangladesh urged the international community to take sustained measures to end such kind of attack, cease detaining and hindering the medical treatment to the wounded civilians and to end the heinous actions in the occupied territories.

Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution, MoFA said.

Bangladesh also reiterated its position that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only with the engagement of both sides in cordial dialogue and called upon all parties to work towards this end.