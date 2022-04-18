BSMMU VC warns against excessive use of antibiotics

Bangladesh will face greater health crisis than that of Covid-19 due to antibiotics resistance by 2050, warned Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday.

The number of death caused by excessive use of antibiotics may be more than double of the Covid-19 fatalities by 2050, he told reporters after a meeting with a Japanese delegation here.

He said steps must be taken to prevent pharmacies from selling antibiotics without prescriptions from registered doctors.

Earlier, in the day, a delegation of teachers from Yokohama National University and representatives from two Japanese industrial companies met the VC at his office on Monday.