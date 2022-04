Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was on Monday appointed as the next chief of the Indian Army. He will assume office on May 1.

He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff. He will succeed General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is scheduled to complete his 28 month-tenure on April 30.

“Government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff,” the Defence officials told news agency ANI.