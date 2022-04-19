Bangladesh’s first ODI team cricketer Samiur dies

Bangladesh’s first ODI team cricketer Samiur Rahman passed away on Tuesday. He was 68.

The right-arm pacer was diagnosed with brain tumour around two years back and had been suffering from dementia. He was recently admitted to a city hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Samiur played for Bangladesh in its first-ever ODI game against Pakistan at Moratuwa, Sri Lanka in 1986 Asia Cup.

Rahman was a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) umpire and stood in 28 first-class and List A matches while officiating as match umpire in 111 games.