Eden students express solidarity with Dhaka College students

The students of Eden Mohila College have expressed their solidarity with the students of Dhaka College.

Student of Eden Mohila Colleg came out from the college on Tuesday afternoon took position at Nilkhet intersection in the capital city. They were seen chanting slogan expressing solidarity with the students of Dhaka College.

Student of Eden Mohila College said the traders of New Market cannot attack the students of Dhaka College in this way and they often treat students that way.

They alleged that the traders of the market also harass Eden College students. They (traders) hurled abusive words often at different times, they added.

At least 30 people, including journalists and students, were injured today as students of Dhaka College locked into a series of clashes again with traders of New Market at Nilkhet intersection in the city.

The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10 am as a sequel to a clash Monday midnight, said witnesses.