Indictment hearing in Pori Moni rape attempt case May 18

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday set May 18 for holding hearing on charge framing against three people in a case filed for allegedly attempting to rape and murder actress Pori Moni.

The three accused in the case are – former president of Uttara Club Limited Nasir U Mahmud, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and one Shahidul Alam. All the three accused were present before the court for hearing, BSS reports.

As lawyer of the accused appealed for their acquittal, Pori Moni’s lawyer pleaded for hearing on charge framing.

Judge Hemayet Uddin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 on Tuesday set the date after hearing both the parties.

Savar Model Police Station Inspector (investigation) Mohammad Kamal Hossain and also the Investigation Officer of the case filed the charge-sheet against the trio on September 6, 2021. The tribunal on December 13, 2021, accepted the charge-sheet.

Pori Moni filed the case against Nasir and Omi and four other unnamed persons with Savar Model Police Station on June 14.