The local branch of the Liberal Democrats has called on residents to vote for councillor candidates Ashburn Holder, Martin Rosner, and Mohamed Ohid Uddin in the forthcoming Redbridge Council election to resolve the Churchfields Ward issue. The call was made in a recent Focus Team leaflet published by LibDem.

The leaflet said, “Our area has been neglected for a long time. We will fight tirelessly for the benefit of this area and its residents.” “We will challenge the council and hold them accountable to the residents.