Momen calls on Singaporean President

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday called on Singaporean President Halima Yacob at the Istana, the Singapore’s presidential palace.

During the meeting, they discussed different issues, including the opportunities for enhancing trade and investment between the two countries, according to a message received here.

“We had a good discussion on bilateral cooperation,” the Singaporean president wrote in her official facebook page after the meeting.

They also discussed issues related to regional and global developments Dr Momen is now on an official visit to Singapore which coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Singapore.