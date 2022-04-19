One killed in Dhaka New Market clashes

An employee of a courier service was killed dozens injured on Tuesday as students of Dhaka College clashed again with the traders of New Market in the capital.

The deceased was identified as Nahid, 18, a worker of courier service at Bata Signal, Elephant Road area in Dhaka.

He was injured during clash between traders and students in New Market area and succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital night.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.

The deceased’s wife Dalia Akhter said her husband came to work from his house in Kamrangirchar Dewan Bari area in the morning. Later on social media, she got the news of her husband Nahid’s admission to the hospital.

Nahid fell on the road after being injured during the clash in New Market area, she said.

Students of Dhaka College locked into a series of clashes again with traders of New Market at Nilkhet intersection in the city in the morning. The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10 am as a sequel to a clash Monday midnight, said witnesses.

Clash between the Dhaka College students and traders began on Monday midnight. In sequel to it, tension prevailed in New Market areas throughout the night.