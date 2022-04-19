Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth Donaldson will arrive in Dhaka on April 25 on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

During her visit, she will go to Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Camp and Satkhira district.

Princess Mary Elizabeth will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Besides, she will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

From Dhaka she will visit Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Then, she will return to Dhaka from Cox’s Bazar and go to Satkhira. There she will visit the climate affected areas and will also visit the Sundarbans.

She will also hold meetings with different government and non-government representatives. She will leave Dhaka on April 27.

Earlier, Princess Marie of Denmark visited Bangladesh in 2017.