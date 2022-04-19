Traditional-modern medicine’s combined use can ensure healthcare for all: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for using traditional medicines alongside modern ones to ensure basic healthcare for all, proposing joint medical research with the Global Centre in mutual interests.

“I believe, if the traditional medicine is practiced with the modern medicine, we may expect better outcome in ensuring basic healthcare for all, as envisioned in the SDG goal 3,” she said.

The prime minister said this in a video message broadcast in the virtual inaugural ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), BSS reports.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus jointly inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Gujarat in India .

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

The prime minister said that they’re looking forward to partnering with the Global Centre on critical issues like quality control, curriculum development and regulatory standards.

“We shall positively consider joint medical research projects in areas of our mutual interest,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said she is confident that the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will emerge as a global hub for evidence-based research and standard for traditional medicine.

“We appreciate the Centre’s strategic focus on sustainability, equity and innovation. It is important that the ancient knowledge-based traditional medicine be combined with modern science and technologies to optimize its benefits,” she added.

In Bangladesh, she said traditional medicine has always been a part of its history and cultural tradition.

“Our government integrated traditional medicine into our National Health Policy of 2011. We have officially recognized the potential contribution of Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medical services to our efforts in achieving SDG-3,” she said.

The premier said that Bangladesh has 73 institutes that offer four-year diploma courses and four colleges that provide Bachelor degrees in traditional medicines.

In addition to offering outpatient services by traditional medicine experts, most of our district and sub-district level public health facilities are equipped with medicinal plant garden, she continued.

The prime minister congratulated the Indian prime minister and the WHO director general for opening the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

The emergence of Covid-19 pandemic has showed us the need to revisit focus in ensuring good health and well-being of people, she said.

Sheikh Hasina lauded the efforts of the government of India, under the dynamic leadership Narendra Modi in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving massive vaccination coverage.

Bangladesh has also successfully controlled the pandemic and the first dose of vaccine covered 100% of the targeted population while second dose 97 percent, she went on saying.

The engagement, collaboration and exchange of Covid-19 related medicines and medical equipment between Bangladesh and India during the surge of pandemic have been considered role-model of ‘good neighbourhood’ diplomacy, she said.

She added the whole world has seen how two neighbours support each other and work together during the time of crisis.