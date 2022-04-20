2nd phase of BPL Football begins Sunday

The 2nd phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football, the country’s most prestigious soccer league, begins on Sunday in Rajshahi and Gopalganj.

In the 2nd phase opener, newcomers Swadhinata KS will play defending champions Bashundhara Kings at 3:30 pm at Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi.

In the day’s other match, Sheikh Jamal DC will play Uttar Baridhara Club, also at 3:30 pm at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.

On the following day (Monday), four matches will be held in Dhaka and other regional venues.

Six times champions Dhaka Abahani Limited will meet Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in Gopalganj while Saif SC will face Bangladesh Police FC in Rajshahi, both will kick off at 3:30 pm.

.In Monday’s other matches, Chittagong Abahani will play Rahmatganj MFS at Sylhet District Stadium while Dhaka Mohammedan SC will encounter Sheikh Russel KC at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka, both will kick-off at 3:30 pm.

After the eleven- round first phase matches, last two times champions Bashundhara Kings comfortably maintained their solo lead in the league table securing 26 points while Dhaka Abahani Ltd followed them distantly with 22 points.

Two teams– Sheikh Jamal DC and Chittagong Abahani Ltd –were in the 3rd slot securing 21 points each.

Muktijoddha Sangsad KC and Swadhinata KS are struggling at the bottom places securing seven and six points respectively.