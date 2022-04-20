Aishwarya-Abhishek celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

On their wedding anniversary, we bring to you an extract related to them and some of their unseen pictures, and their best songs.It was Aiswarya and Abhishek’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and in it, the two opened up about falling for each other, Abhishek’s proposal to Aishwarya, and how they spend time with each other. Oprah also asked Abhishek, “What is it like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world?” To which the actor wittily responded, “Oh, it is pleasant on the eyes.” His sharp response impressed both Oprah and Aishwarya.

Abhishek then continued, “She is beautiful, it’s very nice. She looks exactly the same when she wakes up. I am like, ‘pretty, even in the morning’.” Listening to his response, Aishwarya jokingly added, “You see why I married him, he makes everything just so funny.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in multiple movies together such as Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and more. Abhishek’s latest release was Dasvi, in which he starred with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Aishwarya’s next release with be Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She plays dual roles in the period epic movie based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel.

Some of their special songs together are:

Tere Bina – Guru

Tere Bina from Guru is one track that is tough to stop watching. One might argue that any song with Aishwarya Rai – considered to be among the most beautiful women in the world – and the charming Abhishek is pleasant on the eyes. But it is not just the gorgeous lead couple but also Mani Ratnam’s cinematic genius that makes this love ballad a song for the ages.Kajra Re – Bunty Aur Babli

While Aishwarya Rai was not a part of Bunty Aur Babli’s main cast, Kajra Re – the special song featuring her –was a humongous hit and continues to be a fan favorite. The track was a casting coup of sorts with Aishwarya dancing with Abhishek and her (then soon-to-be) father-in-law, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in one frame.

Salaam – Umrao Jaan

This period drama featuring Aishwarya Rai in the lead role has a playlist for the ages. Our pick is the beautiful melody Salaam which features a stunning Aishwarya Rai as Umrao Jaan serenading Nawab, played by Abhishek Bachchan.