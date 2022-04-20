BNP misquoted me on democracy and human rights issues: German Ambassador

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster has expressed displeasure over what he says BNP misquoting him after his meeting with the party’s leaders last month.

“I’m a bit unhappy,” he told diplomatic reporters on Wednesday noting that he was misquoted by the BNP on his comments on democracy and human rights issues.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the “DCAB Talk” at Jatiya Press Club.

DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.

The ambassador said he and his deputy had a meeting with BNP leaders for about two hours on March 17 at BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

After the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury briefed the reporters.

The ambassador, however, said he is not frustrated by the BNP’s remarks as he is a professional.

The ambassador said his country wants participatory polls in Bangladesh as democracy and human rights are key to Germany’s foreign policy.

“Germany is in favour of peaceful elections and that every political player takes part in it but refrains from any violence,” Troster said.

Germany was one of the first European countries to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971. It’s one of the biggest export markets for Bangladesh and the two countries’ bilateral trade volume is growing steadily.

Today, the spotlight of bilateral cooperation lies on managing the impacts of climate change, as well as ways to achieve sustainable economic growth and stability in the region.

Being a dependable donor, Germany also provides humanitarian assistance to support the Rohingya who have fled from Myanmar. At the political level, Germany is campaigning for a safe and dignified return of the Rohingya to Myanmar.