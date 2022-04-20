Clashes in New Market: Students announce 4-point demand

Students of seven colleges staged a human chain protesting the attack on them by shopkeepers of New Market.
During the programme, Ismail Samrat, the coordinator of the movement, announced 4-point demand.
Four-point demands are:
1. Action must be taken against the attackers and instigator within 24 hours.
2. ADC Harun must have to be removed.
3. Halls and campuses cannot be shut.
4. Action must be taken to identify the attackers on journalists within 24 hours.
Clash between students of Dhaka College and shopkeepers of New Market in the capital left one person killed and nearly 50 injured on Tuesday.