National budget to be placed in JS on June 9: Finance Minister

The national budget of the next fiscal year of 2022-2023 will be placed in parliament on June 9, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.

The size of the upcoming fiscal year’s national budget is set at Tk 6,77,864 crore and the revenue earning target is Tk 4,31,657crore.

It was disclosed by the Finance Minister while addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Public Purchase.

Asked about the possibility of raising the tax-free income limit from Tk 3 lakh, he said the issue is yet to be decided.

But the government will surely take step, which will bring comfort to the lives of the general people, he said.