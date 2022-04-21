New Market clashes: Injured Morsalin dies too

Another injured person in the clashes between New Market traders and Dhaka College students died early Thursday.

Deceased Morsalin, 24, worked at a clothing store in New Market. He used to live in Kamrangirchar’s Rasulpur area.

With him, the death toll from the clash rose to two.

Morsalin, hailed from Cumilla, breathed his last at around 4:40 am at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), the hospital police outpost in-charge Md Bachchu Miah confirmed.

He was severely injured during Tuesday’s clash between traders and students in New Market area and was admitted to the emergency department of the DMCH.

Earlier on Tuesday night, 18-year-old Nahid, a worker of courier service in Elephant Road area, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.