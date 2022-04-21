New Market clashes: Over 14,00 sued in three cases

Three separate cases have been filed over the series of clashes between Dhaka College students and shop traders that left left two persons dead.

Traders, employees and students, have been made accused in the cases, New Market Police Station OC SM Kaiyum confirmed.

New Market Police Station SI Mehedi Hasan and inspector Yamin Kabir filed two cases while the third case was filed by deceased Nahid’s uncle Md Sayeed.

Some 200-300 unnamed people were made accused in one case where 600-700 students were also made accused.

Another 200-300 have been made accused in the second one filed under Explosives Act case and some 100-150 persons were made accused in the third case.

Of the deceased, Mursalin, 24, who worked at a clothing store in New Market, died at early hours at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)

On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Nahid, a worker of courier service in Elephant Road area, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at at the DMCH.

More than 40 people, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection from Monday midnight to Tuesday whole day.