One killed in Moulvibazar road accident

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A man was killed and another injured in a road accident at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Miah, 35, hailed from Gouripur upazila of Mymensingh district. He was a pickup van driver.

Police said a pickup van hit a roadside tree on the Habiganj road at the entrance of Sreemangal this morning after its driver lost control over steering, leaving Sujon and another man injured.

Local fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Sujon dead.

Sreemangal Police Station sub-inspector Noorul said they recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.