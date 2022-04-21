Sunamganj farmers fear crops loss as floodwater enters haors

Sunamganj Correspondent :

Floodwater started entering Baram and Darakhai Haors in Derai and Jagannathpur upazilas of Sunamganj on Thursday overflowing the flood protection dam in Kalni River, causing worry to local farmers.

Following the authority’s instruction farmers of Sunamganj haor region have started harvesting half-ripe paddy to reduce losses.

Water overflowed from Kalni River through the middle part of Chandipur-Khejaura since Thursday morning, said Mahmudur Rahman, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Dirai upazila.

About four thousand hectares of land were cultivated in this haor.

According to the locals, 60 per cent of the paddy in the haor has been harvested. If flooding in haor continues, the rest of the paddy will go under water.

Bimal Chandra Som, deputy director of the district Agricultural Extension Department, said another crops on 1,000 hectares of land in Baram Haor has not been harvested yet.

However, most of the crops of Pathar Haor have been reaped. The harvesting of Boro paddy is still continuing in these two haors, the official added.