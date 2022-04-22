Cases filed over New Market clashes not politically motivated: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has responded to the controversy created over implicating BNP leaders in connection with clashes between New Market traders and Dhaka College students.

“It’s clear to everyone what had happened due to violence in New Market. We have collected photos and footage of the incidents. Investigation will proceed after examining those. No cases have been filed or will not be filed being politically motivated here,” he said, responding to the queries of a reporter.

Benazir Ahmed was present as the chief guest at a prize giving ceremony of annual azan, qirat and essay competition of police at Bangladesh Police Central Jame Mosque at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Friday.

The IGP said, “Not only the CCTV footage, there are footage in the camera of every journalist. Wait a little bit with patience. Steps must be taken.”

“People should be cautious about those whoever had committed the crimes and were involved in the clashes. During the clashes, accidents happened, laws were violated and two persons were killed. Of course, police will look into it and take necessary legal action,” he said.

Police have filed two separate cases on charges of resorting to attack on police and explosive act in connection with New Market clashes. Some 1,200 anonymous persons including New Market traders, shop employees and Dhaka College students have been made accused in the cases.

A total of 300 unidentified people including 24 identified persons have been made accused in a case filed on charge of attack on police. Besides, 700 students of Dhaka College have been made accused in the same case.

On the other hand, some 150-200 unidentified persons have been made accused in a case filed under the Explosive Act.

Besides, slain Nahid Hasan’s family filed a murder case where 150-200 unidentified persons were made accused.

Former New Market Thana BNP president Advocate Makbul Hossain has been made the accused No. 1 in connection with the attack on police. Makbul is now the Dhaka City South BNP’s executive committee member. The clashes which ensued from two fast food shops at New Market are owned by Makbul Hossain.

Jahangir Hossain Patwary, another accused in the case, is the former New Market Thana BNP general secretary.

Besides, several other former leaders of New Market Thana BNP have been made accused in the case.